“U.S. Sympathy to TPLF Aims to Libya-style Intervention”: Activist
August 29, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA– The U.S. government’s attempt to meddle in the internal matters of Ethiopia and Eritrea and its sympathy to the TPLF clique aims to destabilize the Horn of Africa and facilitate another Libya-style intervention in Ethiopia, an Eritrean- American journalist and activist claimed.
Staying with The Grayzone media, the activist Elias Amare said that the U.S is clearly fueling the conflict in Ethiopia with a view to destabilizing the strategic Horn of Africa. The Biden Administration is also rendering a clear diplomatic and political support for the TPLF if not outright military support and also Egypt, which is a major U.S ally, is openly backing the terrorist TPLF.
“For Feltman, Samantha Power, and the U.S. government at large, TPLF is their most trusted client proxy as Abiy is asserting Ethiopia’s independence after years of subservience by enhancing the developmental and other projects performance to be a self-reliant state in all circles.” Unfortunately, Egypt and the U.S. have been carrying out a proxy war for destabilization of the region via supporting TPLF in various means.
Elias noted that all Western corporate media reporting on Ethiopia’s conflict have never mentioned that the TPLF initiated a war by attacking not only one military base on November 4th 2020, but it was a coordinated attack on multiple central government military installations.
“Where is the world when a provincial militia attacks the federal army, it is treason in the world under whatever constitutional system, and the way the Ethiopian government is trekking is a worthwhile means to bring perpetrators to justice?”
He further stated that the U.S government and most media coverage said Ethiopia and Eritrea withdrew their force from Tigray State without mentioning the criminal faction continued conflict expansion and aggression. The U.S. also gave blind eye and deaf ear to Amhara and Afar massacres and over 400 thousand people have been displaced from the two states because of TPLF aggression.
The Ethiopian government after long patience and trial to peaceful end with the TPLF commenced law enforcement operation to restore law and order following the criminal element’s attack of federal troops, but the U.S. stands by the side of terrorists under the guise of humanitarian aid.
Noting the history of U.S. association with TPLF emanated from the role the latter played during the Somalia invasion where the Islamic Court was destroyed and warlords were brought back to power, the activist indicated that the operation made Somalia a far worse place.
The Ethiopian Herald August 29/2021
