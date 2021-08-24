Syrian Foreign Ministry Urges UN, Security Council to Bar Recurrence of Israeli Attacks
Friday, 20 August 2021 6:05 PM
Press TV
A trail of smoke is seen in the sky over the Syrian capital of Damascus on August 20, 2021. (Photo by Xinhua)
The Syrian Foreign Ministry has renewed its call on the United Nations and the Security Council to assume responsibilities based on the UN Charter and act firmly to prevent the recurrence of the Israeli regime’s attacks on Syria’s territory.
In a letter addressed to the UN secretary general and the president of the Security Council on Friday, the ministry said the “Israeli occupation authorities launched an air missile aggression from the southeast side of Beirut, targeting some posts in the surroundings of Damascus and Homs” on Thursday evening, Syrian official news agency SANA reported.
It added that the Israeli regime carried out the act of aggression with the purpose of prolonging the war on Syria and raising the morale of terrorists in the northeastern and southern parts of the country.
The ministry emphasized that the continuation of the Israeli attacks would not dissuade the Syrian people, armed forces and their allies from defeating Takfiri terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front as well as other terrorists that are partners of Israel and the US in acts of terror.
It further called on the UN and the Security Council to hold the Israeli regime accountable for its crimes committed against the people of Syria, Lebanon and Palestine.
Late on Thursday, the Syrian Army’s air defenses intercepted an Israel missile in the surroundings of the capital Damascus and the western city of Homs.
Syrian air defenses confront Israeli attacks against the capital Damascus and the western city of Homs.
SANA quoted a military source as saying that Israel launched an air raid from the southeast side of Beirut against some posts in the areas.
Meanwhile, Yemen has pledged support for the Syrian government in the face of the recent instance of foreign interference, praising Damascus for standing up to aggression and hegemony.
Yemen’s defense minister has pledged support for the Syrian government in the face of blatant foreign interference.
The spokesman of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas also said the aggressive behavior of the Israeli regime, including its bombing of Syria overnight, is the real cause of tension in the region.
“It is necessary to confront this aggressive Zionist behavior and put an end to it and deter it from continuing this aggression,” Hazem Qasem said.
Syria and the Israeli regime are technically at war due to the latter’s occupation since 1967 of the Arab country’s Golan Heights.
The Israeli regime maintains a significant military presence in the territory, which—similar to the Lebanese airspace—it uses as one of its launchpads for attacks against the Syrian soil.
The attacks started to grow significantly in scale and frequency after 2011, when Syria found itself in the grip of foreign-backed militancy.
Tel Aviv claims that its attacks target alleged supplies that are headed for the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah. On countless occasions, though, the strikes have targeted the reinforcement belonging to Syria’s military and its allies.
