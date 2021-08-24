Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Teen in Raid on Refugee Camp
Press TV
Palestinian Imad Hashhash died of Israeli gunshot wounds at Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus on August 24, 2021.
Israeli forces have fatally shot a Palestinian teenage boy during a violent raid on a refugee camp in the northern West Bank.
The incident took place at the Balata refugee camp, situated near the city of Nablus, early on Tuesday, as the Palestinians clashed with the Israeli soldiers who had stormed the camp to make arrests.
Imad Hashhash, 16, was shot by Israeli forces during the clashes and sustained a head injury.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said that Hashhash was rushed to Rafidia Surgical Hospital in Nablus, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
The Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement mourned Hashhash's death, but welcomed the "rise of the Palestinian resistance" in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds.
Palestinian Imad Hashhash, 16, was killed by Israeli forces in Balata refugee camp on August 24, 2021.
"The rising resistance against the Zionist occupation in various regions of the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem (al-Quds) is the best and most effective option to confront the occupation and its crimes and stop its plans. The blood of the heroic martyrs will light the way for all revolutionaries to move forward toward the path of Jihad and resistance, sweeping the occupation and its settlers," the movement said.
He also called on the Palestinian Authority to end security coordination with the Tel Aviv regime.
The Israeli army claimed that shots were fired by the Palestinians toward the regime’s troops, who returned fire.
The Palestinian victim had tried to drop a large object from the roof of a building on a soldier below, but the trooper opened fire toward Hashhash, it added.
During Tuesday’s clashes, a young Palestinian was taken into Israeli custody.
The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.
The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces.
Since May, Israeli troops have killed more than 40 Palestinians in questionable circumstances.
