UNSC Has No Mandate to Table Ethiopia’s Conflict
August 28, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA – The federal government’s military response to the terrorist TPLF clique is perpetuated by the latter’s destructive activities and the matter is solely an internal issue of a sovereign state that the UNSC has no mandate to table, a renowned historian said.
A celebrated scholar and researcher of Islamic history Adem Kamil (Assistant Professor) told local media that the UNSC is mandated to deal with threats to global peace and security and not to abruptly meddle in the domestic affairs of sovereign countries.
The researcher further stated that tabling Ethiopia’s issue for the eighth time indicates global actors’ conspiracy to revive the terrorist enterprise from grave and continued its agenda of weakening the Ethiopian government and destabilizing the country.
Throughout history, Ethiopia helps its neighbors and other countries to solve internal problems through peaceful manner and not meddle in their internal affairs. Ethiopia is also a nation that has been carrying out successful peacekeeping missions under the umbrella of the UN and the organization stands in the wrong side in exaggerating the conflict in the northern part of the country, Adem added.
“Failed to stabilize Yemen and Syria, the UNSC still made an attempt to interfere in Ethiopia and its move is not only inappropriate, but also reveals the conspiracy against the reform government that the West finds to be too self-reliant to arms twisting.”
Noting the people and government of Ethiopia know well how to handle the intensified pressure, he expressed optimism that Ethiopians will overcome both local and foreign enemies conclusively.
Sociology Assistant Professor at New York’s Iona College Derese Getachew (PhD) said for his part that the UNSC meeting has ended without common agreement like before regarding Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict.
Pointing out that humanitarian crises happening in Amhara and Afar states has not gotten enough attention and condemnation from Western powers, the expert stressed that the latter are overwhelmed by the Tigray situation to rescue their confidant and reinstate a client state.
Western partiality and hypocrisy demonstrate itself by putting unwarranted pressure on the legitimate government and backing TPLF’s engagement to escalate the crises, Derese remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald August 28/2021
