Terrorist TPLF Exacerbating Humanitarian Crises in Tigray: Attorney General
August 25, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA – The terrorist TPLF clique is the responsible party for the dire humanitarian situations in Tigray State of Ethiopia in blocking aid convoys and utilizing the federal government’s unilateral ceasefire for boosting war efforts, Attorney General, Gedion Timothewos (PhD) said.
Appearing in BBC HARDtalk, the attorney general stated that the government wants to improve the humanitarian situation in Tigray and is also concerned about TPLF’s conscription of child soldiers and utilization of civilians as human shields. Despite the federal government’s declaration of unilateral ceasefire and withdrawal of troops on humanitarian grounds, the outlawed group continued its belligerence and invaded the adjacent Amhara and Afar states thereby exacerbating the humanitarian challenge.
“We had facilitated humanitarian access through Afar and as far as electricity and other essential services are concerned, the terrorist group killed employees of the utility companies when they were trying to repair the service. Hence, under the existing insecurity due to TPLF’s criminal activities, it is difficult for companies to send their personnel to Tigray to resume services.”
Noting the overwhelming majority of aid organizations are providing aid and assistance to those in need, Gedion highlighted that the government also forms close cooperation with them. “We don’t have a problem with aid agencies as noted the aim of the unilateral ceasefire is to raise humanitarian access to reach the people in Tigray without any hindrance.”
“Aid agencies that are operating in Ethiopia have the responsibility to work in accordance with the country’s law” he said, adding that the majority of them have been adhering rules in providing the assistance to targeted groups. Also, consultations are underway with some organizations whose licenses were suspended for violation of rules to resume operation.
Regarding reports of alleged human right violations in Tigray during the law enforcement operation, the attorney general stressed that the government does not condone any human right violations and independent investigations have been underway to bring violators to civil tribunals and court-martials. “Up to now, 30 Ethiopian soldiers have been sentenced to serious penalties, some including to life in prison. Hence, our action speaks for itself.”
“Our commitment, our seriousness for the rule of law has also been demonstrated by allowing the UN High Commission for Human Rights to conduct a joint investigation with the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. Only a government that is transparent and committed to the highest standards and values permit this.”
It was stated that Ethiopia capitalizes the established protocols and procedures to seek international legal cooperation and work in partnership with different countries for the extradition of fugitives of justice.
“I must also point out that we are rather disappointed and a bit dismayed by the fact that several atrocities that are being committed by the terrorist TPLF are not being denounced and overlooked by international human rights organizations,” Gedion concluded.
The Ethiopian Herald August 25/2021
