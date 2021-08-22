Biden Administration Desperate for Client State in Horn: Ex-Diplomat
August 22, 2021
BY YESUF ENDRIS
ADDIS ABABA- The United States Government has been striving for the resurrection of TPLF with a view to utilizing the latter as a tool to impose its hegemony in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, a senior Ethiopian ex- diplomat said.
In his interview with BreakThrough News (BTNews), the diplomat Mohamed Hassan (PhD) stated that the destruction of Yemen, Somalia and other states in the Middle East is not because of internal conflicts , the external interventions have rather played destructive roles. “American Imperialism has not to be forgotten and we have all sources that the U.S. is applying neo- Imperialism.”
Noting Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa have a long history of relationship with the U.S., the diplomat stated that it is the interest of Ethiopia to maintain that relationship until the latter has to stop intervening. “We are not enemies with any people,” “The Horn of Africa, for the last 60 or 70 years, has been difficult to live in. It is not because of the contradiction of internal issues, but it is because of the external intervention in the region which has created chaos. The interventionists’ objective is very clear.”
Ethiopians have had struggles for religious and ethnic equality, economic and democratic freedom. And that is what Eritreans are also striving for, he added.
Noting he is currently serving as advisor to the President of Somali State, Mohammed indicated that the state that was a place of grave atrocities and displacement transformed into a hub for harmony and peaceful coexistence. Due to the meticulous efforts of the past three years, the State’s peace and stability is greatly enhanced and many of the displaced people are returned to their homes.
“The Republic of Somalia has also started a new path of political reform and we have discussed the situation with the leader of the country.”
“The virus that caused more damage than COVID-19 was the TPLF, agent of U.S. imperialism and the faction has been ousted by civil unrest. This time, the TPLF is hijacking the consciousness of the Tigray people by false narratives and as a people, I am sure that they will come with another organization.”
The carrier diplomat also noted that the Horn of Africa has great resources which has given the region ample opportunity to develop withstanding the Western’s divide and rule policy.
About the start of the war in Ethiopia, he said: “The US officials pushed the TPLF to ignore Abiy’s proposal… They started the war in November; the advice came from Washington. Because they knew that TPLF would take power again in two months. And they think of the TPLF as the super Elephant of the region. They are living in a dream.”
Mohamed Hassan served his country as a diplomat in Brussels and US in the 90s before resigning in protest of the TPLF.
The Ethiopian Herald August 22/2021
