Russia, China, India Stand in Solidarity with Ethiopia
August 28, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA – Russia, China and India said that any possible external assistance must be carried out with full respect of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of Ethiopia.
In her speech at the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the current situation in Ethiopia, Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Ambassador Anna Evstigneeva stated that Ethiopians independently can find ways to normalize the situation and put the country as a whole on the right path of development.
She added that African partners and the international community need only support the efforts of the Ethiopian Government.
She further noted that the General Elections held in Ethiopia in June this year have convincingly demonstrated the ability of the federal authorities to consolidate the unity of Ethiopian society.
She also reiterated that it is necessary to understand that attempts to undermine the situation and to exert pressure on the democratically elected Government of Ethiopia, including through the adoption of unilateral sanctions, are ways to further escalate the conflict.
It would be more effective if each member of the Security Council made its own contribution to minifying the tense situation and let Ethiopia address internal affairs by its own, as to her.
“We regret the breakdown of the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire initiative announced by Addis Ababa in late June,” she also opined. Units of the TPLF continue their military operations, taking control of a number of areas not only in Tigray but also in the neighboring provinces of Afar and Amhara, which had not previously been affected by the conflict, she added.
According to her, the particular concern of the terrorist TPLF was to block humanitarian aid routes, in particular taking control of the strategic road linking Ethiopia and Djibouti, which threatens to worsen the already difficult humanitarian situation and increase the flow of refugees and internally displaced persons, but aborted.
During the meeting, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the United Nations Ambassador Dai Bing urged that international humanitarian agencies while carrying out their work should uphold the guiding principles of the UN for humanitarian assistance and respect the sovereignty of Ethiopia.
He also said that China opposes interference by external forces in Ethiopia’s internal affairs in the name of human rights and humanitarianism. “We hope the international community will support the Ethiopian government in achieving a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and effectively promoting national reconciliation,” he stated.
He further noted that China supports the African Union (AU) and the regional countries to resolve African issues in the African way and welcome the appointment of the former Ambassador of Nigeria Olusegun Obasanjo as the AU high representative for African affairs of the AU.
As to him, the unilateral sanctions imposed by individual country on Ethiopia are inconsistent with the international law and the basic norms of international relations.
China stands ready to work along with the international community to support Ethiopia’s commitment to national unity restoration of stability and achievement of development, he also stated.
He also said that China believes the Ethiopian government has the ability and wisdom to handle its internal affairs well and firmly believes that the Ethiopian people can overcome difficulties and tackle the current challenges.
India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T S Tirumurti on his part stated that the international community should come together, treat the emerging situation with sensitivity and seriousness and extend all possible humanitarian assistance to Ethiopia. He added that these humanitarian agencies also need to take measures to avoid diversion of humanitarian aid.
For decades, Ethiopia has been an engine of economic growth in the Horn of Africa region, he said, adding that Ethiopia now needs support from the international community, including from the African Union and the United Nations to address issues related to the conflict.
“The solution to the conflict must be Ethiopian led and within the constitutional framework of that country. India reiterates its strong commitment to the unity, sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Ethiopia,” he undelined.
The Ethiopian Herald August 28/2021
