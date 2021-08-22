Scholars Snub Thomas-Greenfield’s Call for Ethiopian Negotiations
August 22, 2021
BY MESERET BEHAILU
ADDIS ABABA– Some foreigner scholars have expressed objection to U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield’s statement for negotiation between the Ethiopian government and the terrorist TPLF clique.
In a twitter message, Balsillie School of International Affairs Director and International Security Professor Ann Fitz-Gerald said caution must be to avoid further attempts of U.S. direct talks with no state armed groups or ‘aid blackmail.’ “Lessons from elsewhere must be learned. This is time for African solidarity across the continent to avoid another global region being upturned.”
Enawgaw Mehari, Clinical Professor of Neurology, Founder and president of People to People on his part said that the terrorist TPLF was overthrown by Ethiopian people.
“What is driving the desperate U.S/ West attempt to restore their power? If it was not for the PM they would have been languishing in prison. Why do these rebels deserve the WEST support?”
Instead of working with the government of a sovereign country, the West has chosen to stand with the terrorist enterprise which was overthrown by popular revolt. Their only objective is to get back to power. “Ethiopians are united and USAID must put pressure on TPLF rather than defending them.”
Sharing the above, Simo Parviainen, International Affairs Expert, said there is an American initiative taking place which sounds ‘dangerous’. He added Ethiopian led initiative sounds more balanced if proper ownership of the federal government is genuinely respected. “Time for African solidarity with Ethiopia is now.”
The Ethiopian Herald August 22/2021
