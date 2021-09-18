ANC STATEMENT ON ATTEMPTS TO UNDERMINE THE INDEPENDENCE AND LEGITIMACY OF THE IEC
9 September 2021
The African National Congress (ANC) is concerned about a poster circulating on social media platforms seeking to undermine the legitimacy and independence of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)
The maliciously driven fake social media poster seeks to push a false narrative of a non-existent partnership between the ANC and the IEC – a clear demonstration of desperation – which we vehemently reject with the contempt it deserves.
The vicious attacks on the IEC’s credibility, integrity and standing is an assault on our Constitutional democracy and the legitimacy of state organs that have been created to protect, promote and advance our democracy.
The IEC has a proud history and record of acting independently, and not pandering to the whims of any political party. All of us have a duty to protect this independence and insulate all our independent institutions from political interference and unwarranted political attacks.
Attempts to deligitimise the IEC are nothing but the work of unpatriotic forces that are hell-bent on undermining our democratic gains.
The ANC fought very hard for this democratic dispensation and will never do anything to undermine it. We will never interfere with the work of the IEC or any organ of state. The independence of the IEC and all Chapter 9 institutions remain sacrosanct.
