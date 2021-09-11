Angola's COVID-19 Infections Near 50,000 Mark
CGTN
A health professional administers a Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine to a nurse at the Central Vaccine depot in Luanda on March 2, 2021. /CFP
The number of COVID-19 infections in Angola neared the 50,000 mark even as the country continues its fight to curb further spread of the virus.
The country's health ministry on Saturday reported 315 new positive cases from tests conducted over the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 49,943.
In the same period, nine virus-related deaths were recorded, taking the Southern African country's death toll to 1,322.
The health ministry noted that the number active cases stood at 4,045, including 18 patients in critical conditions, 41 with severe conditions, 139 experiencing moderate conditions, 45 with mild conditions and 3,802 are asymptomatic.
The country has embarked on a mass vaccination drive in efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
The country has already administered more than 1.7 million doses of the vaccines.
No comments:
Post a Comment