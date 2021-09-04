Deepening Ties with Global Media to Smash Biased Reports
September 4, 2021
BY TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia could ease the impacts of some international news media companies’ biased reports on current affairs working together with other global outlets known for ethical and professional journalism, actors in the media industry said.
African Affairs Media Expert Umer Redi told local media that it is evident that some corporate media with offshoots in Ethiopia have been presenting the current situation of the country in a false light. The government of Ethiopia has not fully regulated biased reports and attempts to impose hidden agendas under the name of journalism.
The expert noted that working closely and widely with the international media outlets, which have unbiased media coverage and impartial sentiment, would lessen the influence of some western countries. It would also give the opportunity to correct their biased media coverage.
“It is unfortunate to witness some global news media companies denying the terrorist TPLF committed treasonous attack against the Northern Command even if leaders of the criminal group publicly admitted it.”
Diplomacy and International Relations Lecturer Endale Niguse said for his part that the government should work proactively with big media companies with offshoots in Ethiopia and provide them timely and accurate information.
“Big mainstream media have been organized as local and foreign and both the electronic, print and digital media serve as propaganda machines serving the national interest of the respective country. The news media companies are under their country’s foreign affairs office.”
Endale further highlighted that everything is organized by foreign affairs ministry of each country to enable the media companies to strengthen, protect and defend the national interest.
By the same token, Addis Getachew, Anadolu News Agency Ethiopia’s correspondent said that the international media have been widely presenting the legitimate government and TPLF rebels in equal status in their reports. Overlooking the federal government’s side of the story is also the defining character of most western media while covering the current situations of the country.
The veteran journalist pointed out; however, that media professionals have faced difficulty to access high-level Ethiopian government officials to balance news reports. Pertinent officials are not readily available to give information when journalists want to utilize them as news sources.
Expediting the capacity of Ethiopian mainstream media with different content and languages is crucial in providing timely and accurate information to the target audience, Addis remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald September 4/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment