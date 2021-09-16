Ghana’s GDP Records 3.9 Percent Growth in Second Quarter
By Xinhua
Sep 16, 2021
Accra
Ghana’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) recorded 3.9 percent growth in real terms in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, according to official data Wednesday.
The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said in the GDP report that the latest growth rate was encouraging.
“This is indicative of a gradual normalization of economic activities after the devastating impact of COVID-19 in 2020,” said the GSS.
The economic output in Q2 marks the third consecutive quarter of positive growth after contractions recorded in Q2 and Q3 of 2020.
