History of the Sun Goes On
The history of the DPRK, which started holding President Kim Il Sung in the highest esteem as the father of the Korean nation in its early days, was carried forward under the leadership of Chairman Kim Jong Il.
Kim Il Sung was a peerlessly great man whom the Korean people greeted for the first time in their 5 000-year-long history and the Sun of mankind who performed immortal exploits which will shine for all eternity in history by leading the Korean revolution and the cause of global independence along the road of victory.
Kim Jong Il was another peerlessly great man who stood in the vanguard of the effort to creditably carry forward and complete the revolutionary cause of Juche pioneered on Mt Paektu, out of infinite loyalty to Kim Il Sung’s ideology and cause.
The history of the Sun goes on in the DPRK under the leadership of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, unaffected by the passage of time.
In his treatise, The Great Comrade Kim Il Sung Is the Eternal Leader of Our Party and Our People, published on April 20, Juche 101 (2012) to mark the centenary of the birth of Kim Il Sung, he stressed: To hold Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the highest esteem for all ages and creditably carry forward and accomplish the revolutionary cause of Juche bequeathed to us by them is the revolutionary duty and noble moral obligation of our Party and people.
Regarding as his revolutionary duty and noble moral obligation to hold the great leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il in the highest esteem for all eternity, General Secretary Kim Jong Un of the Workers’ Party of Korea ensured that they are preserved in their lifetime appearances in the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun which has been laid out as a solemn supreme sanctuary of Juche in reflection of the ardent desire of the Korean people and the revolutionary peoples of the world, and that they are invariably held up at the highest posts of the WPK and the state, thereby performing an undying feat in realizing the cause of immortalizing them.
Having formulated the revolutionary ideas of the great leaders as Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism and the eternal guiding ideology of the revolution, the General Secretary proclaimed the modelling of the whole society on Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism as the ultimate programme of the WPK, and has strengthened and developed the Party, the state and the army remarkably into those of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il boundlessly faithful to their ideas and cause.
Attaching the greatest importance to the work of implementing the ideas of the great leaders and their lifetime instructions thoroughly and without any deviation or concession, he brings their ideas and intentions into brilliant fruition and wisely leads the effort to solve all the problems arising in the revolution and construction in the same way as the great leaders had done.
Bright is the road ahead of the Korean revolution, and the history of the Sun will keep going on for ever under the leadership of Kim Jong Un.
Son Ryong Son, researcher at the Academy of Social Sciences
2021-09-14
No comments:
Post a Comment