Imperialists Pursue Ill-conceived Policy Across the Horn
September 18, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW, TAMRU REGASSA & TSEGAYE TILAHUN
ADDIS ABABA – Former Ethiopian diplomat and other global political analysts said that imperialist nations, primarily the U.S., have recurrently tried to impose the ill-conceived policy foreseeing the independent-minded reform government as a threat to their hegemonic interest in the Horn of Africa (HoA).
Speaking at People’s Forum NYC, former Ethiopian diplomat Mohammed Hassen (PhD) stated that the U.S. has pursued the wrong approach in handling the Horn nations and fueled conflict in the region.
“I don’t think French troops succeeded in Mali neither they succeeded in Niger nor they are succeeding in Chad. The peace witnessed right now in Europe has been secured at the expense of looted Africa. Africa, particularly French Africa, has been subsidizing France 400 billion Euros every year.”
Imperialists don’t want Africans to work together as the unity of the latter has frightens them and the new unstoppable Horn of Africa system can solve all continental problems, he added.
Eritrean American peace and justice activist Elias Amare said that imperialism in the Horn of Africa is the high stage of capitalism or era of monopoly capitalism which began in the late 19th century.
Elias pointed out that imperialism started in 1885 at the Berlin Conference, and so did the Scrambling of Africa. “The tragedy of imperialism fiercely landed on Africans or African–Americans with the scrambling of Africa. At that time, natives fiercely resisted the bloody war in Sudan and defeated the British force, but later on they came back with consolidated force.”
Simon Tesfamariam, Founder and Director of New Africa Institute, said that the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia has received significant global attention on the Horn of Africa, the turbulent region long ravaged by civil wars.
Simon further highlighted that the conflict has been causing untold atrocities, hundreds of thousands of displaced people and sanctions levied by those misled by fabricated narratives.
“Since some Western powers have been supporting tribalism and trying to establish Western-led regime change operations instead of consolidating unity in the Horn of Africa, they have been assisting terrorist TPLF.”
Hence, the Horn countries should be vigilant to protect themselves from all odds such as the terrorist TPLF and the imperialist policy of the West and they need to foster socio-economic integration and cross-sector partnerships so that African problems would get African solutions, he remarked.
