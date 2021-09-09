Nothing Can Stop Heroic Advance of Our State and Our People
Ri Il Hwan, member of the Political Bureau and secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, delivered a speech at the parade of paramilitary and public security forces for celebrating the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK held on September 9.
He said that the massive parade represented the noblest respect of the sons and daughters of the Republic for their beloved motherland, and a great procession of victors who created the history of a great country by their own efforts braving through all sorts of challenges and difficulties.
He clarified that it was a really impressive event that our Republic has greeted the 73rd anniversary of its founding in the steady path of accomplishing the socialist cause by steadily carrying forward the ideology, ism, social system and tradition which were raised at the beginning of carrying out the cause of state-building.
He added that our people have always loved the Republic both in the days of happiness and difficulties.
Our Republic could have created the proud history as all the people displayed matchless heroism in defending the country and in socialist construction holding a rifle in one hand and a hammer, a sickle or a writing brush in the other hand, he stressed, and continued:
Our state and people will tide over the present difficulties with the might of single-minded unity and open up the era of a new upsurge and turn in socialist construction in the future, too, as they did in the past.
The government of the Republic will firmly defend the dignity and the fundamental interests of our people and solve everything our own way with our own efforts on the principle of self-reliance and self-development under any circumstances.
We will increase the People's Army, a pillar in defending the state, in every way, put the defence industry on a higher Juche and modern basis and keep spurring the struggle for carrying out the Party's policy on putting all the people under arms and turning the whole country into a fortress to ceaselessly improve the defence capability of the country.
Neither challenge nor difficulties can ever stop the heroic advance of our state and our people going towards the new victory of the revolution under the leadership of the great Comrade Kim Jong Un.
The speaker appealed to all to work hard for the eternal prosperity of the Republic, rallied closely under the banner of our state-first principle.
