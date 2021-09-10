Participants in Celebrations of 73rd Founding Anniversary of the DPRK Arrive
Labour innovators and meritorious persons across the country arrived in the capital city of Pyongyang on September 8 to attend the celebrations of the 73rd founding anniversary of the DPRK, their glorious motherland.
They were greeted warmly by senior officials of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
Working people and youth and students in the streets of Pyongyang offered warm congratulations to them who have made a great contribution to opening up our state-first era, leaving an outstanding trace of loyalty and patriotism in the proud course of development of the Republic resplendent with miracles and changes.
The participants in the celebrations were full of determination to work with devotion in the vanguard of the all-people general onward march for effecting an overall rejuvenation of their socialist state, always cherishing deep in their hearts the great trust and affection of the Party Central Committee and the expectations of the people.
