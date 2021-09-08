Two Million Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine Allocated to Public Servants in Egypt: Health Ministry
During the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, the health minister discussed the latest updates regarding the coronavirus crisis
Egypt's Minister of Health Hala Zayed announced on Wednesday that two million doses of coronavirus vaccines have been allocated to public servants nationwide so far.
During the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Zayed added during her presentation on the latest updates regarding the coronavirus crisis that more than 600,000 employees of the Ministry of Education have been vaccinated during the past two weeks in preparation for the start of the new academic year.
She also said that 500,000 doses have been distributed among universities, and another 500,000 doses will be delivered earlier next week.
As previously announced by the Egyptian government, vaccination against coronavirus will be mandatory in the education sector. Hala Zayed also said that public servants will not be allowed into workplaces without being vaccinated in the near future.
Zayed expects the completion of the education sector's vaccination in September, including teachers, workers, and students at universities and high institutions, who number around 3.2 million individuals.
During the meeting, the health minister emphasised the number of people who received the coronavirus vaccines, noting that the total number of doses reached more than 11 million.
She also noted that Egypt would start vaccinating students in general and technical secondary schools, as well as Al-Azhar institutes.
Confirming the ministry's ongoing efforts for expanding the number of vaccination centers, Zayed noted the expansion of three vaccination centers in the governorates of Cairo, Giza, and Alexandria, and that two centers in the governorates of Assiut and Qena are currently under construction.
In addition, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Khaled Abdel Ghaffar also emphasised the ministry's efforts to vaccinate all faculty members, as well as administrators and students in universities, pointing to the number of centers that have been made available for vaccination so far, and the total number of individuals who have been vaccinated.
The minister of health referred to the epidemiological situation at the governorates, stating that the infection rates of coronavirus are currently increasing, which requires the need to continue applying precautionary measures, as well as the importance of ensuring vaccination to all citizens to limit the spread of the virus.
On that note, Zayed discussed the future plans to increase the production capacity of vaccines, explaining that four million doses have been manufactured so far, and 600,000 doses will be released today.
The Minister also stated that during the ministry's coronavirus hotline received more than 1.6 million calls from May to August.
