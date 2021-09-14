Zambia President Holds Talks with Ex-South Africa Leader
By Xinhua
Sep 15, 20210
Hakainde Hichilema waves to his supporters during the inauguration ceremony at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, Zambia, on Aug. 24, 2021. Hundreds of dignitaries and thousands of ordinary citizens on Tuesday thronged the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, to witness the inauguration of the country's new President Hakainde Hichilema. (Photo by Martin Mbangweta/Xinhua)
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Tuesday held talks with former South Africa President Kgalema Motlanthe who paid a courtesy call on him.
The Zambian leader discussed at length with the former South African president matters relating to the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Strategic Framework which was aimed at enhancing bilateral and intra-Africa trade and investment.
The framework aims to achieve this through improved industrialization and infrastructure development along the North-South Corridor.
Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya said in a release that the Zambian leader used the occasion to highlight the new government’s drive to rapidly rebuild the country’s economy by leveraging regional, continental and global opportunities or trade and investment.
The presidential spokesperson said rebuilding the economy will be used for job creation, poverty reduction and combating the growing problem of unintended economic migration.
The two leaders further discussed challenges pertaining to trade and investment between the two countries as well as opportunities in the bulk movement of mineral commodities from pit to port by investing in railway infrastructure.
No comments:
Post a Comment