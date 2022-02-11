AAU, DSU Ink MoU to Commence Swahili Language
February 11, 2022
ADDIS ABABA—Addis Ababa University (AAU) and Dares Salaam University (DSU) have signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) to start Swahili language course in the former.
The MoU was signed between AAU President Prof. Tassew Woldehanna and Vice Chancellor of the University of Dares Salaam Prof. William Andey-Lazaro Anangisye on the premises of AAU.
The agreement was mostly signed to make Swahili one of the leading languages spoken in East Africa. The agreement was reached to start teaching this language in AAU in first and second degree programs.
Moreover, it also helps the two higher learning institutions advance and inspire academics and research programs between them and put the economics and cultural development into action.
“Not only does the memorandum help buttress Swahili language expansion but it also fosters collaboration and knowledge transfer in the areas of training, experience sharing, students’ proper follow up as well as research teamwork between the two universities,” as to local media report.
The agreement lasts for five years with a possible renewal upon the consent, mutual consensus and goodwill of the two parties, it was learnt.
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD FRIDAY 11 FEBRUARY 2022
