Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV News Review: Mali Military Regime Gives French Envoy 72 Hours to Leave
Watch this worldwide satellite television network segment entitled News Review which featured Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the expulsion of the French ambassador from Mali in response to statements made by the envoy.
To view this news segment, just go to the following URL: Mali orders France’s ambassador to leave within 72 hours - YouTube
Tensions have arisen between the former colonial states in West Africa and Paris. The crisis is compounded by a wave of military coups in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.
The interview aired live on Mon. Jan. 31, 2022.
No comments:
Post a Comment