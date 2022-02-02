Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Mass Democratic Movement Continues Struggle Against Military Regime, Jan. 17, 2022
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the continuing mass demonstrations in the Republic of Sudan demanding the immediate resignation of the military junta.
To view the interview in its entirety, just click on the following URL: Seven protesters killed as Sudan security forces clash with protesters - YouTube
The mass democratic movement wants civilian rule and has rejected any mediation efforts of the United Nations if it does not lead to the exit of the defense forces from political rule and the ascendancy of an elected administration.
The interview initially aired live on Mon. Jan. 17, 2022.
