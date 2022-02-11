AU Summit Showcases Ethiopia’s Normalcy
ADDIS ABABA- The successful conduct of the 35th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly has portrayed to the world that Ethiopia has returned to normalcy, a wellacclaimed political science scholar said.
Approached by local media, International Relations and International Mass Media Expert Prof. Brook Hailu stated that the effective handling of the Summit in Addis has won the nation a great political victory.
As to him, the successful completion of the Summit is also the end effect of peace and stability and the event confirmed Ethiopia’s regaining of peaceful life, three months onwards.
Earlier, some Embassies in the city frequently issued travel advisories and warnings to their citizens in connection with the situation in the country.
Defying all these adverse notices, Ethiopia hosted the continental Summit without issue thereby boosting its credibility among the global community.
The successful conduct of the grand event has also enabled the country to repulse the coordinated and well-funded smear campaigns of the Western media.
Moreover, it is an assurance for the federal government’s capability to ensure law and order in the country. The reputable academician particularly praised the commitment and principled stance of African leaders that decided to gather in their political capital.
The situation attested the confidence and trust African leaders and the international community give to the Ethiopian government and its security apparatus.
Apart from their confidence in Ethiopia’s peace and stability, the great attendance of African leaders showcased the emphasis they attached to the
Summit agenda in particular the pursuit of securing a permanent representation in the United Nations Security Council, Brook noted.
