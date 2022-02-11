Chinese Made Large Amphibious Aircraft AG600-1003 Completes Engine Test Run
By Global Times
Feb 11, 2022 04:23 PM
Photo: www.hn.avicgeneral.com
A Chinese made large amphibious aircraft AG600-1003 completed a maiden engine test run, the official website said on Friday, updating progress on China's first independently developed amphibious aircraft.
After the cold run test was completed on February 8, the first test run of four engines was completed, and the systems of the four engines were in good condition as were the parameter indications, according to the website of AVIC General Huanan Aircraft Industry Co.
Since December 26, 2021, after the AG600-1003 was completely assembled, the plane has completed joint testing for its avionics, power environment control, and hydraulic control systems.
Other tests including the hydraulics system, fire protection system, power supply system, and instruction recording system were conducted prior to the engine test.
Code-named 'Kunlong,' the AG600 is China's first independently developed amphibious aircraft. It is designed for emergency rescues, fighting forest fires and patrolling the sea.
The AG600, together with the Y-20 large transporter and C919 single-aisle passenger airplane, is one of China's key projects to develop three large airplane models.
Global Times
No comments:
Post a Comment