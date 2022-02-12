Ethiopian Envoy, Kiir’s Security Advisor Hold Talks
Presidential adviser Tut Gatluak poses with Ethiopia’s ambassador to South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi on February 9, 2022
February 10, 2022 (JUBA) – Ethiopia’s ambassador in South Sudan, Nebil Mahdi and the security advisor to South Sudan President Salvia Kiir, Tut Gatluak on Wednesday exchanged views on common interest matters.
Nebil also briefed Gatluak about the recent developments in Ethiopia.
The ambassador said the Ethiopian government took initiatives to conduct an all-inclusive national dialogue to create a national consensus.
According to the Ethiopian envoy, the proposed national dialogue seeks to foster trust and confidence among the different stakeholders in the country.
He said despite the government’s efforts for lasting peace, the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF) continued wreaking havoc in neighbouring regions.
Nebil, however, urged Gatluak to work on the already existing joint border security mechanism between South Sudan and Ethiopia.
For his part, Kiir’s security advisor reiterated South Sudan’s commitment to the historical relations between the two countries.
He further lauded the Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s “wise leadership” towards bringing peace and tranquillity back to Ethiopia.
(ST)
