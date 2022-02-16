For the Sake of People
Chairman Kim Jong Il devoted his all for the people’s wellbeing throughout his life.
Everything for the people–this is the fundamental principle in his activities and the goal of his life, he said.
Whatever facility he saw, he would ask first whether the people liked it and whether the people were pleased with it. Whenever he went to production units, he would stress that they should become ones that serve the people and are loved by them.
He gave priority to the people and spared nothing for them.
One day in September Juche 68 (1979), while seeing the samples of padded overcoats to be supplied to the agricultural workers across the country, he asked officials whether they had heard the agricultural workers’ opinions on the overcoats, and stressed that they should always think and work by giving top priority to the interests of the people.
This happened when a yeast production line was to be installed at the Pyongyang Wheat Flour Processing Factory. When he was reported that officials were going to postpone the project because of some difficulties, he said: It is said that one should not engage in a losing business, but we should do even a losing business if it is for the good of the people. It is my intention to have the production line installed immediately even though it may cost much because it is for the people, including children.
A TV relay tower was set up for only a few households in a northern mountainous area and a concrete bridge was built over a stream at the foot of Mt Kuwol for some children who used to go to school by stepping on stones every day– all these were the result of measures taken by Kim Jong Il who Considered no economic calculation in the work for the people.
Saying that he Regards the people’s happiness and pleasure as his own, he visited various parts of the country.
In January Juche 98 (2009) during his visit to the Wonsan Youth Power Station in Kangwon Province, he dropped in at the house of a discharged soldier couple and inquired into their living conditions. Looking at the balls of soybean malt hanging on a wall of the house, he said: This is a scene which can be seen only in the countryside. When I drop in at your house again later, please show me tasty soy sauce prepared with the malt.
When a countrywoman in Taehongdan County, attracted by his personality, asked him to name her baby which was due to be born, he willingly accepted it and named it. And when a girl, who decided to volunteer to work at a farm, sent him a letter in which she wrote her determination, he sent a reply to her.
His ennobling view on the people that he would grow flowers even on a rock or pluck a star from the heavens if it is their wish, is embodied in the slogan “We serve the people!” advanced by him.
Kim Jong Il, who regarded “The people are my God” as his motto, still lives in the hearts of the Korean people.
