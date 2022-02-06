Headway to African Integration Eases African Problems
February 6, 2022
BY TEWODROS KASSA
“Africa Unite!” This song has a strong message to transmit for all Africans. Every segments of the African society including the youth aspires to see Africa that embraces self-reliant member countries and people.
The children of Africa have contributed a lot in the world industrial revolution. It is African children who played unforgettable roles through supplying massive labor force to the then U.S. factories.
The album “Africa Unite” (1979), Bob Marley and the Wailers songs of freedom gives a concrete message about the need for realizing African unification and build a powerful Africa.
The lyrics preach expediting unity and harmony in the continent.
Africa unite
‘Cause we’re moving right out of Babylon
And we’re going to our Father’s land
How good and how pleasant it would be
Before God and man, yeah
To see the unification of all Africans, yeah
As it’s been said already
Let it be done, yeah
We are the children of the Rastaman
We are the children of the Iyaman
So, Africa unite
‘Cause the children (Africa unite) wanna come home, yeah
Africa unite
‘Cause we’re moving right out of Babylon
And we’re grooving to our Father’s land
How good and how pleasant it would be
Before God and man
To see the unification of all Rastaman, yeah
As it’s been said already, let it be done
I tell you who we are under the sun
We are the children of the Rastaman
We are the children of the Iyaman
So, Africa unite
Afri, Africa unite, yeah!
Unite for the benefit (Africa unite) of your people!
Unite for it’s later (Africa unite) than you think!
Unite for the benefit (Africa unite) of my children!
Unite for it’s later (Africa uniting) than you think!
Africa awaits (Africa unite) its creators
Africa awaiting (Africa uniting) its creator!
Africa, you’re my (Africa unite) forefather cornerstone!
Unite for the Africans (Africa uniting) abroad!
Unite for the Africans (Africa unite) a yard!
Today, Africans from all walks of life commemorate their prudent forefathers and the founding fathers of the then Organization of African Union (OAU), the present African Union (AU) for their remarkable achievements in the efforts to establish a united Africa. Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia, Kwami Nkrumah of Ghana, and Jemo Kenyatta of Kenya contributed significant roles towards establishing the OAU and mobilizing African unity and economic emancipation.
They decided Addis Ababa to be the head quarter of the OAU. The major reasons behind the selection of Ethiopia to be the seat of the organization include; the Golden Victory of Adwa over Italy’s fascists and its independence from colonialism, Emperor Haile Selassie’s initiatives towards Pan-Africanism, and the reliable peace and stability in the country.
The OAU was established on May 25, 1963 with a permanent headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Haile Selassie, Emperor of Ethiopia, was selected as the first chairperson of the OAU.
On the occasion, Emperor Haile Selassie highlighted that May 25, 1963 is a momentous and historic day for Africa and for all Africans.
“Thousands of years ago, civilizations flourished in Africa which suffer not at all by comparison with those of other continents. In those centuries, Africans were politically free and economically independent. Their social patterns were their own and their cultures truly indigenous. There are those who claim that African unity is impossible, that the forces that pull us, some in this direction, others in that, are too strong to be overcome. There are others whose hopes for Africa are bright. We must avoid the pitfalls of tribalism. If we are divided among ourselves on tribal lines, we open our doors to foreign intervention and its potentially harmful consequences,” the Emperor underscored.
Accordingly, the unity of African leaders is fundamental to voice the Africa’s problems in the international arena and provide swift solutions to various social, political, and economic agendas of the continent.
Currently, all African leaders convene annually in the beautiful city Addis Ababa to expedite the continent’s unity and integration. The leaders are expected to discuss and address various timely agendas of Africa. The economic, social, political, peace and security as well as other matters of the Union are always on the table.
However, different experts recommend igniting African unity and harnessing its resources. The availabilities of potential natural resources sought to brighten the future of Africans if utilized properly and peacefully. Thus, Africans need to counter the interferences of different external factors that are still struggling to exploit Africa’s resources in the name of technology and preaching democracy for Africans.
In sum, Africa is experiencing new economic giants that are competing with the rest of the world. Sharing the best experiences of the member countries will brought tangible role towards reducing poverty and illiteracy from the land of Africa. In this regard, the annual summit of the African leaders is expected to show new insights on how to ease the on-going socio-economic challenges of the African society at large.
Accordingly, the 35 ordinary Session of Assembly of Heads of State and Government of AU is conducted in Addis Ababa. This Summit gives emphasis for achieving sustainable development, peace and stability in Africa.
The Ethiopian Herald February 6/2022
