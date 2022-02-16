Meetings Held in Different Parts of the Country
Meetings took place in the capital city of Pyongyang and other provinces, cities and counties across the country on February 15 to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of Chairman Kim Jong Il.
Senior officials of relevant units delivered reports at the meetings which were attended by officials at Pyongyang Municipal and local Party and power organs, factories and enterprises.
Reporters paid the greatest tribute and extended the best wishes of immortality to Kim Jong Il in reflection of the unanimous wish of all the people across the country who have greeted the greatest auspicious holiday of the Korean nation.
They referred to the immortal exploits of Kim Jong Il which have been recorded in the annals of the Korean revolution started with his birth and growth unprecedented in the world.
Kim Jong Il reviewed in an all-round way the history of ideology of the working masses spanning 100 years in a few years by dint of his outstanding ideological and theoretical activities and clarified in a scientific way the originality, veracity, historic position and innovative role of the revolutionary ideology of President Kim Il Sung, thus providing a sure guarantee for victoriously advancing the Korean revolution from possible calamities, they stressed.
All the Party members and other people, service personnel of the Korean People’s Army should strive for turning socialist Korea, a precious fruit of Kim Jong Il’s painstaking efforts and devotion throughout his whole life, into a developed and civilized prosperous nation to be envied by the whole world by supporting the leadership of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea headed by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un with ardent loyalty and unshakable revolutionary practice.
2022-02-16
No comments:
Post a Comment