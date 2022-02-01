Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Jan. 2, 2022--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Jan. 2, 2022 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast, go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 01/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This is our second program for the year and we will provide information on the PANW for our listeners and readers.
In the second hour we continue our focus on African American literary icons Langston Hughes and James Baldwin with interviews, poetry and discussion on their contributions to the struggle for liberation and social justice.
Finally, we review some of the most important issues impacting the African continent today.
