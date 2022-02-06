Sculpture of Algerian Hero Vandalized in France
By AFP
Feb 06, 2022 06:23 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron stands at attention after laying a wreath near the Pont de de Bezons (Bezons bridge) on Saturday in Colombes near Paris. Emmanuel Macron becomes the first French president to commemorate the brutal repression of an October 17, 1961 demonstration during which at least 120 Algerians were killed during a protest to support Algerian independence. Photo: VCG
Vandals in central France attacked a sculpture of an Algerian military hero who resisted France's colonization of the North African country, just hours before it was inaugurated Saturday as a symbol of Franco-Algerian reconciliation.
The lower part of the steel sculpture in the town of Amboise, where Emir Abdelkader was imprisoned from 1848 to 1852, was badly damaged in the attack which comes in the midst of an election campaign dominated by harsh rhetoric on immigration and Islam.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement: "Let us remember what unites us. The Republic will not erase any trace or name from its history. It will not forget any of its works. It will not tear down any statues."
Amboise mayor Thierry Boutard said he was "ashamed" of those responsible and decided to proceed with the inauguration ceremony regardless.
Police said no one had claimed responsibility for the vandalism.
The sculpture was commissioned to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence from France, won after a brutal eight-year liberation war that continues to poison relations between the two countries.
It was proposed by historian Benjamin Stora, who was tasked by President Macron with coming up with ways to heal the memories of the war and 132 years of French rule in Algeria.
The silhouette of the Islamic-scholar-turned-military-leader, who resisted French rule but was later feted as a hero in France for his defense of Christians in the Middle East, looks across the Loire river at the castle where he was imprisoned.
