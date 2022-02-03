Sudanese Authorities Brutally Disperse Anti-coup Protest in North Darfur
Protesters on the street in El-Fasher chanting anti-coup slogans on February 2, 2022
February 2, 2022 (EL FASHER) – The security forces brutally dispersed protests against a visit of the head of the Sovereign Council and several members to the capital of North Darfur State, on Wednesday.
Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti”, Hadi Idriss and Tahir Hajar and Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, arrived in El-Fasher to take part in a meeting on the implementation of security arrangements in Darfur. The meeting also discussed the formation of the joint force.
The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors confirmed that five protesters were injured. Three of them were beaten by metal chains, one wounded by a tear gas canister, while the fifth, a young woman was harshly beaten with sticks and butts of a gun.
The CCSD denounced the excessive use of violence. It said that security forces fired tear gas horizontally and directly on the protesters, beating them with iron tools, and chasing as well arresting them in a humiliating manner.”
For its part, the Coordination of the Resistance Committees in El Fasher said four demonstrators were injured and five others arrested.
The committees said the repression would not prevent them from resisting the ‘bloody coup.
Also, the Sudanese Congress Party said that a military police force affiliated with the Sudanese army arrested a member of the Political Bureau and the former head of the party in North Darfur, Amani Hamid Hassabo.
Sudanese take to the street regularly to protest a coup carried out by the military component on October 25, 2021.
The anti-coup protesters reject they do not want negotiations, compromise or a partnership with the military leaders.
(ST)
