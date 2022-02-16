Two Killed in Fresh Anti-coup Protests
Female protesters hold a banner saying I love my dearest country the Sudan as the pro-democracy demonstration is organised on Valentine's day, February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Two people were killed by bullets and dozens wounded in the latest anti-coup protests organized by the Resistance Committees on Monday, said the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD).
In a first statement, the independent medical group confirmed the death of a first protester by a shot in the neck in Khartoum as the demonstration was heading to the presidential palace.
The second protester was killed by a bullet in the chest in Omdurman near the building of the national parliament.
The pro-democracy medical group which used to deploy its teams to treat injured protesters condemned the excessive use of violence against peaceful protesters.
The number of civilians killed during the anti-coup protest has risen to 81.
Last Saturday, the coup leader and Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan suspected a third party of killing the protesters exploiting the current political crisis.
He further said they instruct the security forces to not open fire on the protesters.
The security forces are only allowed to use their arms to protect strategic sites such as the presidency, the building of the council of ministers and the parliament, he added
On the other hand, he added they are investigating the killing of civilians in Khartoum downtown and other areas in the capital outside the three strategic sites.
After the coup of October 25, 2022, the military rulers intensified the crackdown on the protests firing tear gas directly on the demonstrators or shooting them.
As the protests continue more than three months after the coup, the security authorities are now arresting activists and political leaders in a bid to quell the pro-democracy movement.
(ST)
