UN Human Rights Expert to Visit Sudan Sunday
Adama Dieng, UN Expert on Human Rights in the Sudan (UN photo)
February 17, 2022 (GENEVA) – Adama Dieng UN Expert on Human Rights to Sudan will begin his first official visit to the country on Sunday, said the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) on Thursday.
The OHCHR said that Dieng would travel to Khartoum on February 20 where he would meet with senior Sudanese government officials, representatives of civil society organizations, human rights defenders, heads of UN entities, and diplomats.
Initially, the Senegalese diplomat had to travel to Sudan on January 22, but the military rulers postponed his visit.
Despite the postponement of his trip to Sudan, the UN expert kept posting tweets about the human rights situation in Sudan.
On February 15, he condemned the killing of two protesters by the security forces in Khartoum.
Appointed on November 12 by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Dieng has to monitor the human rights situation in Sudan since the military coup on 25 October 2021.
He will hold a press conference at the end of his visit on 24 February at the OHCHR premises in Khartoum.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment