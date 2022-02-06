Unity of Purpose to Withstand Challenges!
The Ethiopian poet Laureate Tsegaye Gabre- Medhin, who used to aspire for African nations unity and progress implored Africans to get united to offer the best that they can for Africa, the cradle of humankind. It’s crystal clear that Tsegaye’s prudent assertion is still highly crucial for African nations to make it a reality. Indisputably, it’s time for African leaders to act and strengthen Africans unity of purpose to overcome existing and foreseeable challenges.
Essentially, the ongoing 35th African Union Summit ought to make the continent’s unity of purpose one of its priorities. This unity of purpose would be achieving greater unity, cohesion and solidarity among the African countries. Hence, in order to defend the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of the countries, strengthening the unity of purpose must be the timely responsibility of the leaders of Africa. This inevitably enables the leaders to accelerate the economic and socio-cultural integration of the continent thereby enhancing their capability to harness own resources.
Indeed, Africa’s peace and development requires its leaders to relentlessly labor to strengthen and capitalize the unity of purpose so that they can resist unwarranted pressure from some westerners. The current circumstances of Africa are demanding the necessity of strengthening the unity of purpose that characterizes the continent.
Unless we Africans at home and elsewhere in the world pursue a common vision based on our agenda 2063, it is highly likely that neo-colonial forces would impose their will upon us, and the generation to come. More importantly, in unison, we can boost our capacities to ensure good governance, democracy, human rights and sustainable development.
It is quite clear that most problems happening in Africa has direct and indirect bearing with the imperialistic wishes of some powers. Today, we see and hear coups after coups in Africa. The question is: why to such degree only in Africa?
The answer is clear and succinct—there are driving forces behind each and every coup. It’s not only the coup attempts in Guinea Bissau, Burkina Faso and the like, the terrorist TPLF was consistently organizing similar attempt even though its evil strategies became futile with the determination of Ethiopians. The forces that have been vividly supporting the TPLF including on a multilateral fronts speaks volume about their ambitions. Unquestionably, there is no silver bullet to get out of this other than standing for the same purpose.
The Pandora jar of the problems is clear by now. And Africans should come together, and be committed to dry the root causes of the problem. The issue is whether we like it or not a matter of survival, any complacence from our common vision will make us pay an incalculable price.
