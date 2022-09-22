DPRK: My Duty
Growth-promoting rice powder and fruit rice powder produced by the Pyongyang Children’s Foodstuff Factory are stealing the limelight of nursing mothers as they have rich nutrients and good taste.
They are associated with the efforts of Kim Kuk Chol, manager of the nutritive rice powder workshop.
After graduating from the Automation Engineering Faculty of Kim Chaek University of Technology in Juche 82 (1993), he was assigned to the factory.
In the course of working as the workshop manager, he found that a reason for the failure to raise the quality of rice powders was attributable to the fact that the automation level of some systems of feeding raw materials in the production line was low.
As a technician in the automation engineering sector, he thought it was his duty to solve this problem. After seeking for its solution, he decided to newly establish a system for automatically controlling the production line.
In cooperation with technicians in the workshop, he finally succeeded in establishing a PLC controlling system for the nutritive rice powder production line by solving many sci-tech problems in a short period of time.
The system made it possible to enhance the modernization level of nutritive rice powder production and improve the quality of products.
During the top-level emergency anti-epidemic period in May, he felt afresh the importance of his job. He thought it was inevitable for the families with babies to experience inconvenience as the whole country was strictly blocked and locked down.
This being the situation, he heard the news that the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un took a measure for urgently supplying baby milk and rice powders to nursing mothers across the country. He came to realize his duty as a producer of children’s foodstuffs.
During the period, he improved the quality of goods again by developing a nutritive rice powder producing method based on a high-speed boiling method.
He says: My duty is to produce larger amounts of more quality milk and nutritive foodstuffs to be supplied to children across the country at the state’s expense.
2022-09-19
No comments:
Post a Comment