DPRK Reply Message to Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a reply message to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and president of the People’s Republic of China, on September 19.
In the message, Kim Jong Un expressed heart-felt thanks to Xi Jinping for extending warm congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 74th birthday of the DPRK.
The constant support and encouragement by the general secretary and the party, government and people of China are powerfully inspiring our struggle for firmly defending the state’s security and the people’s wellbeing and victoriously advancing socialism despite the hostile forces’ heinous isolation and blockade moves and the world health crisis, the message said, adding:
I am sure that the traditional and strategic relations between the two parties and the two countries, established and consolidated in the struggle for socialism, would steadily develop on a new high stage.
The message wished the Chinese party, government and people greater successes in accomplishing the cause for further strengthening the party, comprehensively building a modern socialist country and reliably guaranteeing the sovereignty of the state and the territorial integrity under the leadership of the general secretary.
KCNA
2022-09-21
