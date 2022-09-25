Iran Summons British Ambassador Over London-based Channels’ Role in Instigating Riots
The picture shows a view of Iran’s Foreign Ministry building in the capital Tehran.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned Britain’s ambassador to Tehran to express Tehran’s protest over hostile attempts by London-base Persian-language television channels to further instigate deadly riots that have erupted in several Iranian cities over the death of a young woman, who died at the hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran.
“In response to the hostile atmosphere being created by the London-based Farsi-language media outlets against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the UK ambassador [Simon Shercliff] was summoned by the foreign ministry’s Director General for Western Europe,” the ministry announced in a statement released on Sunday.
It added that a strongly-worded note of protest was lodged to the British diplomat over London’s hosting the media, which have fiercely sought in recent days to provoke violent protests and incite riots against the Iranian government and the public.
The statement went on to stress that such bids amount to interference in Iran’s internal affairs and violate the country’s national sovereignty.
For his part, the British ambassador said that he will immediately convey the matter to the officials of his respective country.
Norwegian Ambassador to Tehran Sigvald Hauge was also summoned to explain the “interventionist stance” of the Scandinavian country's President of the Storting (the supreme legislature) Masud Gharahkhani on Iran's domestic affairs.
'Decisively and assertively'
Moreover, Iran’s interior minister has called upon the country’s judiciary officials to deal with those leading and spearheading desecration of Islamic sanctities and acts of vandalism swiftly, decisively and assertively.
Ahmad Vahidi made the remarks on Sunday as he visited the Iranian security personnel, who have been injured in stabbing assaults, car-ramming attacks or pelted with rocks, during the recent protests.
Protests have broken out in several Iranian cities over the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini,a young Iranian woman who died at hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran, where she and a group of others were receiving educational training on dress code rules.
Despite Iranian officials’ clarification on circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent street protests have led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property and sanctities.
Speaking on Friday, Vahidi said the riots that have followed Amini's death, had nothing to do with the tragic event, stating that the issue was being exploited by rabble-rousers to instigate chaos and wreak havoc across the country.
Last week, Iranian police released CCTV footage, which shows Amini collapsing in the police station.
The video rejected claims that she was beaten up, denying any physical contact with her.
Dr. Massoud Shirvani, a neurosurgeon, told IRIB TV2 television channel on September 20 that the deceased woman had a brain tumor removed at the age of 8.
“Mahsa Amini was treated with drugs after the surgery under the supervision of an endocrinologist,” the physician said.
