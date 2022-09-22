DPRK Reply Message to Cuban President
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a reply message to Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic of Cuba, on September 19.
He in the message expressed deep thanks to the first secretary for sending his warm congratulations on the occasion of the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK.
He said he was pleased with the fact that the Cuban party, government and people under the energetic guidance of the first secretary have reliably defended the socialist cause, smashing all challenges and obstructions of the hostile forces.
Expressing belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and the two countries would grow stronger in the future, the message sincerely wished the first secretary greater successes in his responsible work.
KCNA
2022-09-22
