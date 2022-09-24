Sudan to Try Anti-coup Protesters Accused of Killing Military Sergeant
Demonstrators who have gathered outside the court carry a picture of their colleague during the procedural session of the trial of demonstrators accused of killing a police brigadier, in Khartoum, on May 29, 2022. Reuters photo
September 21, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – Eight Resistance Committees (RC) members will be brought to trial next month on charges of murdering a military intelligence sergeant after the conclusion of the investigation.
Last march the military authorities announced that a sergeant was brutally killed, assing that the murder coincided with an anti-coup protest in the Republican Palace area where the body was found.
The police arrested nine members of the Al-Daim resistance committee. However, they released five on bail while the others remained in custody.
A source close to the investigation told Sudan Tribune that their trial would begin on October 3, adding that the suspects had been transferred to Kober prison from Al-Huda prison in Omdurman.
Last July the police arrested a senior leader of the Angry Without Borders group, Hossam al-Sayyad, accusing him of taking part in the assassination of a military intelligence officer.
His family announced last week that al-Sayyad had gone on an open-ended hunger strike to protest his prolonged detention and deteriorating health.
The detainees were tortured in the detention facilities, their relatives and human rights activities say.
The Angry Without Border group clash, during the protests, with the security forces using stones and returning tear gas bombs during protests. They operate separately from form the RC neighbourhood groups.
Last May, a Sudanese court began the trial of four Sudanese protesters accused of killing a police officer in Khartoum.
The four defendants are accused of stabbing a police brigadier-general in January 2022. However, the protesters deny the charges.
