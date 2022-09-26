No Decisions Made to Close Borders, Impose Martial Law in Regions — Kremlin
So far, no decisions have been made on the issue
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Sergei Bobylev/TASS
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. No decisions have been made to close the borders and introduce martial law in certain regions of Russia, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Monday.
"I don’t know anything about this. No decisions have been made for now," Peskov said, while answering questions about whether martial law would be introduced in certain border regions and if the borders would be closed there.
"No decisions have been made on this score so far," he remarked about the possibility of introducing martial law in some territories.
Also, he reacted to rumors "transport mobilization" was being considered.
"No, nothing of the kind has been declared," he said.
About the publication of lists of motor vehicles that might allegedly be taken away from their owners as part of the mobilization campaign, circulating on the social networks, Peskov said such rumors should be treated with utmost caution.
"One should be very cautious about all such lists, all such leaks, so called. Our adversaries and our enemies keep launching such rumors. Some hysterical people at home do that, too. One should be very, very cautious. There are far more fake news than truth about that," he stressed.
Counter-terrorist operation regime may be needed to counter Kiev terror attacks — lawmaker
Anatoly Vyborny noted that the decision to initiate a CTO is being made by the chief federal security executive, while the decision to carry out a special military operation is being made by the President
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime may be required in the new regions of Russia in order to counter Kiev terror attacks, says chairman of the Russian State Duma Committee on Security Anatoly Vyborny.
"A counter-terrorist operation regime may be required in the new regions of Russia in order to counter terror attacks from the Kiev authorities and the Ukrainian armed forces. A similar regime was introduced in the Republic of Chechnya and it ended with total cleanup of this region from terrorist groups," he said.
Vyborny noted that the decision to initiate a CTO is being made by the chief federal security executive, while the decision to carry out a special military operation is being made by the President.
Earlier, head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov said that the special military operation in Ukraine will effectively become a counter-terrorist one once Donbass republics and Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions join Russia.
Senate committee head Bondarev files request to take part in special military operation
The senator noted that Bondarev came to the Federation Council in 2017, being a Russian Aerospace Forces Commander "and confirmed his office for a new five-year term earlier this week"
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Chairman of the Federation Council (upper chamber of the parliament) Committee on Defense and Security filed a request to Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu asking to return to the military service to take part in the special military operation in Ukraine, Federation council Deputy Speaker Yuri Vorobyov said Monday.
"Hero of Russia, Colonel General, Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Defense and Security Viktor Bondarev filed a request to Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu asking to return to the military service in order to take part in the special military operation," Vorobyov said on his Telegram channel.
The senator noted that Bondarev came to the Federation Council in 2017, being a Russian Aerospace Forces Commander "and confirmed his office for a new five-year term earlier this week."
"I am proud of the step of my colleague and friend - a true patriot of Russia," Vorobyov added.
No comments:
Post a Comment