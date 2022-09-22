Reply Message to General Secretary of CPV Central Committee and President of Vietnam
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a reply message to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and Nguyen Xuan Phuc, president of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, on September 19.
He in the message expressed deep thanks to Nguyen Phu Trong and Nguyen Xuan Phuc for sending their warm congratulations to him on the 74th founding anniversary of the DPRK.
Expressing belief that the traditional relations of friendship and cooperation between the two parties and the two countries would continue to develop on good terms in the future, too, in keeping with the interests of the two peoples, the message sincerely wished them greater successes in their responsible work.
KCNA
2022-09-21
