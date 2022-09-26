Putin Deeply Saddened by `Inhumane’ Terror Attack on Izhevsk School — Kremlin
On Monday morning, an unknown attacker opened fire in School 88 in Izhevsk, and committed suicide after the attack
MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is deeply saddened by today’s inhumane act of terror in a school in Izhevsk, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
"The president expressed his deepest condolences to all those who lost their loved ones, their children in this tragic incident, and wished the soonest recovery to those wounded in the inhumane terrorist attack," Peskov said.
"Putin is deeply saddened by the death of people, children in the terrorist attack on the school seemingly committed by a member of a neo-Nazi group," he added.
According to Peskov, the Russian leader has already held telephone conversations with Alexander Brechalov, the leader of Udmurtia where Izhevsk is located, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Education Minister Sergey Kravtsov who has already departed for Izhevsk.
"All the necessary instructions have been given, and Emergencies Ministry planes with teams of doctors, psychologists, neurosurgeons and other experts on board have already been dispatched to Izhevsk. All the necessary social issues will be solved," the presidential spokesman concluded.
School shooting in Izhevsk
According to the latest reports, the death toll in school shooting in Izhevsk has risen to 13, including seven children. The incident also left 21 people, including 14 kids, wounded.
On Monday morning, an unknown attacker opened fire in School 88 in Izhevsk, and committed suicide after the attack. The investigators said the man was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava helmet. No documents were found on the criminal, who is currently being identified. A criminal case has been opened.
Twenty three people remain in Izhevsk hospitals after deadly shooting spree at school
The minister also stated that some of the wounded children would be transported to Moscow hospitals on Tuesday morning
MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Twenty three people, including 21 children, remain in hospitals of the Russian city of Izhevsk, where a gunmen went on a deadly shooting spree at a local school on Monday, the Russian Health Ministry reported on its Telegram channel.
"Doctors of Izhevsk hospitals currently attend to 23 patients, including 21 children," the ministry stated citing Health Minister Mikhail Murashko as saying. "Twelve people are in an extremely severe condition, while the rest are in a medium-severe condition."
The minister also stated that some of the wounded children would be transported to Moscow hospitals on Tuesday morning after doctors conduct an extra medical examination of a number of hospitalized patients.
"An extra medical examination of the hospitalized patients would follow in the early hours of Tuesday. Some of them would be transported to Moscow today considering their current state of health," Murashko said.
On the morning of September 26, a shooting incident occurred at school No. 88 in Izhevsk, the Republic of Udmurtia. The tragedy left 17 dead and more than 20 wounded. The assailant committed a suicide. A criminal case was launched. Udmurtia has declared a three-day period of mourning.
According to a TASS correspondent, hundreds of people keep coming to the scene of the tragedy leaving flowers and toys near the entrance of the school and they also light candles.
