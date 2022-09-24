EU Welcomes Sudan Army’s Claim of Decision to Withdraw from Politics
Al-Burhan speaks to the senior military officers on June 15, 2022
September 22, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The European Union (EU) has welcomed the Sudanese military’s decision to withdraw from politics, stressing that handover of power to civilians should be managed responsibly and without any unilateral moves.
The decision emerged during a meeting of between a visiting EU delegation and a member of the Sovereign Council of Sudan in the capital, Khartoum on Thursday.
A statement extended to Sudan Tribune noted that the EU delegation also held a meeting with the Force for Freedom and Change (FFC) to discuss the way out of the political stalemate in the country triggered by the coup d’état of October 2021.
“The Forces for Freedom and Change put forward the need to stop the violence against the mass movement by the coup authority and to protect civilians”, it read in part.
The EU delegation called for a credible political process leading to establishment of a genuinely democratic civil system of government for stability in Sudan and the region.
Sudan has been rocked by mass protests since the October 2021 coup, which have been met by a violent crackdown that has left over 100 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to pro-democracy activists.
(ST)
