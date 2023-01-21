A Matter of Primary Concern
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un visited the newly-built Mindulle Notebook Factory one April day in Juche 105 (2016).
Noting that its production lines have been put on an automated and streamlined basis and its production capacity is great, he expressed great satisfaction at the fact and that it would be possible to fully meet the demand for notebook across the country.
Saying that the factory is the one to which the Party is attaching primary attention, he called on its officials and employees to produce quality notebooks in larger quantities with such a feeling as mothers would bind books for their dear children, and supply them to the children and students so that they keenly feel the Party’s loving care for them.
The issue for the rising generation is a matter of his primary concern.
Last year, the state adopted the law on childcare for providing all children across the country with dairy products and other nutritious foods free of charge. And the work of supplying new school uniforms to all pupils and students across the country was set as the most important policy-oriented task of the Party and the state.
2023-01-21
No comments:
Post a Comment