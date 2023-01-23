PCP Rejects Egypt Attempts to “Hijack” Sudan’s Political Process
PCP Political Secretary Kamal Omer (C) at the signing ceremony of the Political Framework agreement on December 5, 2022
January 22, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Popular Congress Party (PCP), an Islamist group signatory of the framework agreement, rejected Egypt’s attempts to hijack the political process in Sudan.
During a meeting in Khartoum on January 2, the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) explained to the visiting head of the Egyptian intelligence agency their position towards the initiative they prepare to launch and called to support their efforts to bring the main groups of the non-signatory group Democratic Bloc to join them.
However, Egypt recently extended invitations to the political forces for a 7-day workshop in Cairo on February 1-8 under the title: “Prospects for a democratic transition towards a Sudan that can accommodate all”. In response, the FFC issued a statement rejecting the initiative which is seen as an attempt to hamper an internal process to restore civilian rule.
In an interview with Arabi21, Kamal Omer, PCP Political Secretary, denounced the Egyptian invitation saying it was an attempt to hijack the political process supported by the international community and Gulf countries.
“Egypt has an important role to play in the political process in the country, as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and some regional neighbouring countries. But, we will not accept hijacking the political process and turning it into an international initiative,” Omer said.
“We welcome the efforts of our Egyptian brothers in supporting the initiative, but we do not accept that the initiative is hijacked by anyone and taken to neighbouring countries. The regional and international community is just a peace broker,” he stressed.
Sudanese political forces are wondering about the trigger of such “aggressive and tardy” imitative.
Some say that the regime of President al-Sisi fears the development of a democratic regime in Sudan. Other say that Cairo does not accept the growing role played by the Gulf countries as some of them back the Ethiopian giant dam and want to develop agriculture sachems at the expense of its share of the Blue Nile water.
An Egyptian expert on Sudan Amani Al-Taweel, for her part, said Cairo wants to empower a faction of the Democratic Unionist Party led by Gaffer al-Mirghani who is not part of the process with the hope that the divided party can regain its place as the second political force in Sudan.
She further said earlier this month that Western powers have always worked to weaken ties between Sudan and Egypt and to empower the African component in Sudan.
Omer said that the Egyptian attempts have created a political crisis in Sudan, adding that ” some (Sudanese political) parties are run from Cairo”.
He further called on Egypt to change its support to military and authoritarian regimes in Sudan adding that “Sudan after the revolution will not accept a military regime”.
Speaking about their relationship with Egypt as an Islamist party he admitted that their position from the government of President al-Sisi is affected by the repression of Islamists in Egypt.
“We are politically and intellectually sympathetic to the Muslim Brotherhood. However, with regard to the Sudanese political crisis, we deal with Cairo independently from this matter,” he added.
The PCP joined the political process in Sudan after condemning the October 25, 2021 coup and voiced its support for democracy in Sudan.
