Sudan, South Sudan to Re-activate Cooperation Agreements
The Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) between Sudan and South Sudan in Juba, January 20, 2023 (PPU photo)
January 21, 2022 (JUBA) – The Joint Political and Security Mechanism (JPSM) between Sudan and South Sudan discussed ways to activate the cooperation agreements signed between the two countries in the fields of oil, trade, customs cooperation and border crossings in September 2022.
The decision was reached during the 20th session of the JPSM meeting that took place in the South Sudanese capital, Juba from January 17-20, 2023.
Sudan’s Defense minister, Lt. Gen. Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, his South Sudan counterpart, Angelina Teny, Interior ministers from both nations and representatives of political and security institutions attended the meeting.
The JPSM, a statement extended to Sudan Tribune noted, agreed to open Kosti river crossing and directed their Interior ministries to make the necessary arrangements in addition to studying means to facilitate the movement of citizens of the two nations through the four freedoms system.
“The two parties also discussed the directives issued by the presidential meeting on January 12, 2023, to put them into practice such as the issue of forming joint forces on the borders between the two countries,” it stressed.
The meeting also reviewed two reports from the United Nations Mission in Abyei (UNISFA) and the security mechanism for verification and border control, where the two sides praised the efforts of the two missions and affirmed their keenness to cooperate with them for the sake of safe borders.
Speaking to the press after the meeting, South Sudan’s Defense minister said the JPSM agreed on a number of resolutions, including the deployment of joint security forces along the South Sudan – Sudan border to ensure the safe and free movement of goods and services between the sisterly countries.
She further said disclosed that the high committee formed a sub-committee headed by the army chiefs of the two countries to facilitate the opening of northern corridors from Renk-Kosti as well as from Meiram-Aweil.
Khartoum and Juba had long-time traded accusations of support to respective rebel groups.
In September 2012, Sudan and South Sudan signed nine cooperation agreements, including a framework agreement and specific agreements on oil, border issues, citizenship, and the division of debts and assets. These represented many of the unresolved issues stemming from the secession of South Sudan in 2011.
