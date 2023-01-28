Israeli Bloodshed in Jenin Draws Condemnation from Palestine, Other Nations
Friday, 27 January 2023 7:13 PM
Thousands of people in various Palestinian attended rallies to condemn the brutal crime of the Israeli regime in killing nine Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp on Thursday.
Footage shows Palestinian people chanting slogans against the Israeli occupation after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds.
Furthermore, hundreds of people in Gaza and Rafah took to the streets to slam the Israeli atrocities.
A similar demonstration was also held in the Jordanian capital of Amman after Friday prayers with hundreds of people in attendance.
Nine Palestinians lost their lives following a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern part of the West Bank. At least 20 Palestinians were wounded, including unarmed civilians.
During the raid, more than 70 Israeli armed vehicles and hundreds of Israeli soldiers stormed the flashpoint city and the neighboring refugee camp, leaving the residents and popular resistance groups with no choice but to defend themselves and confront the occupation forces.
Among those killed by Israeli forces in Jenin was a Palestinian 61-year-old woman identified as Majeda Obeid who was killed in her home while performing prayers.
Jenin resident Umm Youssef Al-Sawalmi said homes were hit during the raid. "Windows, doors, walls and even the refrigerator, everything was damaged by the bullets," she said.
UNSC set to hold meeting on Jenin carnage
The Palestinian ambassador to the UN announced that the UN Security Council is set to hold a "closed door" session on Friday to confer on Israeli escalation against the Palestinian people, including the Jenin carnage.
Riyad Mansour added that the UAE, China, and France have supported the call to discuss the issue.
This is while the Israeli regime enjoys the support of western countries, especially the US, which observers believe has further emboldened the regime to continue its decades-long crimes against the Palestinian people.
Meanwhile, three UN experts, including Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, deplored the Israeli violence.
"None of this violence would occur if Israel were to end its illegal, half-century-old occupation immediately and unconditionally as required by international law," they said.
"The international community cannot and should not tolerate what appears to reflect Israel’s deliberate policy and practice of using lethal force without regard for limits set by international law," added the experts.
Various countries have also slammed the Jenin massacre, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, and Bangladesh.
The Israeli regime also launched airstrikes against the besieged Gaza strip on Friday. In retaliation, the Palestinian resistance responded to the aggression by firing rockets at illegal Israeli settlements surrounding the besieged Gaza Strip. Israeli media confirmed that at least eight rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip.
