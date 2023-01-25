Mass Demonstration Against Supplies of Tanks to Ukraine Held in Munich
Hundreds of people marched along the city accompanied by drummers
BERLIN, January 26. /TASS/. A demonstration against supplies of German tanks and weapons was held on Thursday night in Munich.
The protest action was organized by the Muenchen steht auf movement. Videos were posted on the Telegram channel of its organizers.
Hundreds of people marched along the city accompanied by drummers. Activists carrying flags and banners with calls for peace and criticism of weapons supplies to Kiev gather on the city’s central Marienplatz square.
Prior to the demonstration, its organizers said that the topic "can only be peace." They call for "peace without weapons" in Ukraine and for ending "the economic war as another form of warfare."
The German government decided earlier to send 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine. Apart from that, Berlin will allow reexport from other countries. Russia’s Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev slammed this decision as "extremely dangerous," as it "raises the conflict to a new level of confrontation.".
First Leopard tanks may be shipped to Ukraine in 3-4 months — German Defense Minister
Earlier on Wednesday, the German government confirmed that it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany’s own stock to Ukraine and will authorize other countries to re-export German-made tanks
BERLIN, January 25. /TASS/. First Leopard tanks may be shipped to Ukraine in about 3 to 4 months, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on TV Wednesday.
"This [shipment of tanks] will not happen sooner than in 3 to 4 months," Pistorius said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the German government confirmed that it will send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from Germany’s own stock to Ukraine and will authorize other countries to re-export German-made tanks.
Tank supplies to Kiev unlikely to change situation on ground — French media
According to the source, the window of opportunities for the Ukrainian army "has already closed"
PARIS, January 26. /TASS/. Supplies of heavy tanks to Kiev will only help establish balance but will not change the situation on the ground, France Le Figaro daily said on Wednesday.
"Tanks can help the Ukrainian diminish the burden. But it will not cardinally change the situation," it cited a French military source.
According to the source, the window of opportunities for the Ukrainian army "has already closed," since "the Russian army has begun to strengthen its positions, including near Melitopol and Mariupol complicating any offensives," the daily said.
"It is rather about restoring balance than giving Ukraine means for a victory," according to French General Olivier Kempf, an analyst in the area of geopolitics.
Meanwhile, editor-in-chief of France’s Revue de Defence Nationale journal Jerome Pellistrandi noted that if Kiev accumulates a "critical mass, it will be able to resist Russia’s offensive and, maybe, launch at attack."
Le Figaro noted that amid reports about supplies of German Leopard 2, US M1 Abrams and British Challenger 2 tanks to Kiev, Paris is dodging clarity on possible supplies of French Leclerc tanks. The newspaper’s sources in the French army said that "such a present for the Ukrainians" is out of question. The French army, according to the paper, doesn’t want to strip itself of such weapons although the government continues to say cautiously that such supplies "are not excluded."
On Wednesday, the United States announced its plans to supply 31 Mi Abrams tanks to Kiev, while the German government confirmed its intention to send 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its own reserves and to allow reexport from other countries. Plans to send tanks to Ukraine were also announced by Norway and Slovakia. Earlier, the United Kingdom, France and Poland announced their decisions to supply Kiev with tanks.
No comments:
Post a Comment