Ukraine’s Attempt to Cross Dnieper Near Novaya Kakhovka Thwarted by Russian Fire
"The intruders were met by fire of our soldiers," Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said
GENICHESK, January 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops attempted to cross the Dnieper River near Novaya Kakhovka in the small hours on Thursday, but were repelled by Russian forces, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together with Russia movement, said.
"This night, Ukrainian militants tries to secretly cross into our bank from the area of islands near Novaya Kakhovka. The intruders were met by fire of our soldiers - the reconnaissance traced the enemy movements, reported coordinates to artillery systems and opened fire," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to Rogov, the battling continues.
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Cherkassy region
An air raid warning was issued in the region earlier
KIEV, January 26. /TASS/. Explosions were heard on Thursday morning in Ukraine’s Cherkassy region, the Strana media outlet reported, giving no further details.
An air raid warning was issued in the region earlier.
Explosions were heard on Wednesday evening in several Ukrainian regions. Air raid warnings were issued in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kirovograd, Nikolayev, Poltava, and Kharkov regions, and in Kiev-controlled areas of the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions.
Russian forces strike over 70 Ukrainian artillery units in past day, top brass reports
Russian forces destroyed over 90 Ukrainian troops and two German-made self-propelled artillery guns in the Kupyansk area, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said
MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russian combat aircraft, missile troops and artillery struck over 70 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions in the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.
"In the past 24 hours, operational-tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 79 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 124 areas," the spokesman said.
Russian forces destroyed over 90 Ukrainian troops and two German-made self-propelled artillery guns in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, attack and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup inflicted damage by firepower on units of the Ukrainian army’s 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Masyutovka, Kupyansk and Gryanikovka in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
"In addition, the activity of seven Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted in areas near the settlements of Olshana and Berestovoye in the Kharkov Region and Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he added.
In the past 24 hours, Russian forces destroyed over 90 Ukrainian troops, three armored personnel carriers, one motor vehicle and two German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems in that area, Konashenkov reported.
Russian aircraft and artillery struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, eliminating over 20 enemy troops and six combat vehicles over the past day, he said.
"In the Krasny Liman direction, army aviation strikes and artillery fire by the central battlegroup inflicted damage on amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 95th air assault brigade and 125th territorial defense brigade," the spokesman said.
"Over 20 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles and four self-propelled howitzers (German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000, Polish-made Krab and also Msta-B and Gvozdika) were destroyed," the general specified.
Russian forces continued their successful advance in the Donetsk area, inflicting damage on the enemy over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"In the Donetsk area, units of the southern battlegroup continued successful offensive operations, striking the enemy near the settlements of Zaliznyanskoye, Dubovo-Vasilyevka, Seversk and Pobeda in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman said.
Russian forces obliterated two Ukrainian ammunition depots near the communities of Razliv and Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general said.
"The enemy’s total losses in that area in the past 24 hours amounted to 60 Ukrainian personnel killed and wounded, one armored personnel carrier, two pickup trucks and a Msta-B howitzer," Konashenkov reported.
Russian forces gained more advantageous positions in their offensive in the Zaporozhye area, eliminating over 60 Ukrainian troops in the past day, he said.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, units of the eastern battlegroup gained more advantageous frontiers and positions in their offensive operations. In the past 24 hours, they destroyed over 60 Ukrainian servicemen, three tanks, two armored combat vehicles, one motor vehicle and one D-20 howitzer," the spokesman said.
Russian forces thwarted the Ukrainian army’s attempt to cross the Dnieper River and land subversive groups on its left bank, Konashenkov said.
"In the Kherson area, artillery fire thwarted the enemy’s attempt to cross over to the left bank of the Dnieper near the settlement of Dnepryany in the Kherson Region to land subversive/reconnaissance groups there," the spokesman said.
In addition, Russian combat aircraft and artillery struck the enemy’s reserves with a strength of up to a company tactical group on the right bank of the Dnieper near the community of Nikolayevka in the Kherson Region, the general said.
"As many as 30 Ukrainian troops, three boats and two infantry fighting vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.
Russia’s Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jet in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-27 plane near the city of Slavyansk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.
Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter over the past day, Konashenkov reported.
"Russian air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the community of Novodarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.
In the past 24 hours, Russian air defense systems destroyed four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Berestovoye, Blagoveshchenka and Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They intercepted four HIMARS rockets near the settlements of Pologi and Tarasovka in the Zaporozhye Region, the general specified.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 377 Ukrainian warplanes, 204 helicopters, 2,948 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 surface-to-air missile systems, 7,627 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 988 multiple rocket launchers, 3,906 field artillery guns and mortars and 8,171 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.
