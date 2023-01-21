Visit to Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
All the people of the DPRK have greeted the New Year full of confidence in the validity and victory of their cause after proudly concluding the unprecedentedly arduous year 2022 with the indomitable struggle and advance under the guidance of the Workers’ Party of Korea. They are now paying the highest tribute to President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il blessing the rosy future of socialism and communism as the eternal Sun of Juche.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on January 1 on the occasion of the New Year 2023.
Accompanying him were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won, Choe Ryong Hae and Ri Pyong Chol, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, and other members of the central leadership body of the Party.
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun where the President and the Chairman, eternal leaders of the Party, state and people, lie in state, was wrapped in the most sublime atmosphere.
A basket of flowers in the name of Kim Jong Un was laid before the statues of Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.
Also placed before the statues were flower baskets in the name of the Central Committee of the WPK, the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of the DPRK and the Cabinet of the DPRK.
The General Secretary, together with the participants, paid high tribute at the statues of the great leaders.
He visited the halls of immortality where Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il are preserved in their lifetime appearance and made deep New Year's bows to them who devoted their whole lives to the sacred cause of Juche to build a party and state and train the people into those dignified and powerful with independence in politics, self-sustenance in the economy and self-reliance in defence.
The members of the Party’s central leadership body firmly pledged to fulfill the heavy responsibility and duty entrusted by the Party and the people for attaining the grand goal set forth at the Sixth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee of the WPK true to the revolutionary ideas and leadership of Kim Jong Un and thus achieve substantial and rapid changes and development on all fronts of socialist construction without fail.
KCNA
2023-01-02
