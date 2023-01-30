JAZZ SINGER GREGORY PORTER HUMBLED BY THE LOVE SHOWED BY SA FANS
The 'It's Probably Me' hitmaker performed six sold-out shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
Musician Gregory Porter. Picture: Instagram
Celeste Martin | 30 January 2023 17:11
Cape Town – United States jazz singer Gregory Porter has thanked his South African fans for the love they showed him during his concerts in Cape Town and Johannesburg.
“For me, music has always been about coming with a humble and honest expression about love and life. South Africa, I'm humbled by your exuberant radiant love.” Porter posted on social media.
